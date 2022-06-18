Olivia Munn has 'only has love' for her postpartum body

Actor Olivia Munn, who recently welcomed son Malcolm Hiep with comedian John Mulaney, has expressed her love and hate relationship with her postpartum body. Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old posted an adorable video of herself holding her son as she swayed back and forth, People reported.

"My body hasn't snapped back, but it made this little guy so I only have love for it.," she wrote on the clip, adding the caption, "The post partum road is rough, but it's so worth it." A few months ago, she opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding Malcolm, stating that she was "panicking" because she "depends on formula" to feed her baby son.

"It's so crazy when people say 'if you breastfeed you won't have to worry about the formula shortage!' I have low milk supply, so to keep my baby fed I depend on formula," Munn wrote on Twitter. "I wish I could breastfeed so I wouldn't be panicking about the shortage right now. But I don't have a choice," she added.

Munn also admitted that she "cried and cried" when her attempts - which included lactation cookies, gummies, drinking liters of coconut water, and more - didn't work, and she "felt like [her] body was failing." She also wore a "device filled with formula around my neck with tubes taped to my nipples so I could stimulate milk production while giving my baby the nutrients he needs."

"Breastfeeding is good..." she wrote alongside a video of herself nursing her son before switching to using a bottle. "And so is formula." "To the mamas out there -- do whatever you need to feed your baby and don't let anyone make you feel bad about it," she concluded the video.

Munn and John Mulaney gave birth to Malcolm in Los Angeles on November 24, 2021. The duo first sparked romance rumours in May, shortly after John split with artist Anna Marie Tendler after six years of marriage. In September, the former 'Saturday Night Live' writer confirmed that he and Olivia were expecting their first child together. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)