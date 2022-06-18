Left Menu

Guy Ritchie to direct live-action 'Hercules' film

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has been roped in to direct the live-action adaptation of Disneys classic animated film Hercules. According to Variety, the film will be produced by Avengers Endgame directors Joe Anthony Russos company AGBO.Dave Callaham penned the first draft and the studio is currently in the process of hiring writers for the project.Ritchie has previously directed live-action Aladdin movie for Disney.

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has been roped in to direct the live-action adaptation of Disney's classic animated film ''Hercules''. According to Variety, the film will be produced by ''Avengers: Endgame'' directors Joe & Anthony Russo's company AGBO.

Dave Callaham penned the first draft and the studio is currently in the process of hiring writers for the project.

Ritchie has previously directed live-action ''Aladdin'' movie for Disney. The filmmaker recently completed shoot of his untitled action thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal.

