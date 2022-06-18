Guy Ritchie to direct live-action 'Hercules' film
Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has been roped in to direct the live-action adaptation of Disneys classic animated film Hercules. According to Variety, the film will be produced by Avengers Endgame directors Joe Anthony Russos company AGBO.Dave Callaham penned the first draft and the studio is currently in the process of hiring writers for the project.Ritchie has previously directed live-action Aladdin movie for Disney.
