Guy Ritchie to direct live-action 'Hercules' film

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has been roped in to direct the live-action adaptation of Disney's classic animated film ''Hercules''. According to Variety, the film will be produced by ''Avengers: Endgame'' directors Joe & Anthony Russo's company AGBO.

Dave Callaham penned the first draft and the studio is currently in the process of hiring writers for the project.

Ritchie has previously directed live-action ''Aladdin'' movie for Disney. The filmmaker recently completed shoot of his untitled action thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)