‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ will introduce audience to my stronger side: Rubina Dilaik

Popular TV actor Rubina Dilaik says reality shows such as "Bigg Boss" and "Khatron Ke Khialdi" have made her fans aware of her real personality, including her strength and weaknesses.

Best known for her television shows "Chotti Bahu" and "Shakti – Astiva Ke Ehsaas Ki", the actor emerged as the winner of the 14th season of Salman Khan-hosted "Bigg Boss" and is currently participating in the adventure-based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi".

Dilaik said both the shows have helped her build a strong bond with her fans. "'Bigg Boss' has broken the mold for me. It was the platform which gave me the confidence to show my vulnerable side... 'Khatron...' will acquaint the audience with the stronger side of my personality," Dilaik told PTI in an interview.

The 34-year-old actor said she was offered "Khatron Ke Khiladi" in the past as well but was not prepared. ''I see myself as part of the show and face my fears.'' The show is currently being filmed here in South Africa. The actor said she has so far performed 25 stunts that challenged her both mentally and physically. ''Nobody had ever thought of doing a show where it is about facing our fears, getting hurt and bruised. These challenges make you stronger," she added.

The Shimla-born actor forayed into the television industry in 2008 with "Chotti Bahu" and has since then acted in shows like "Saas Bina Sasural", "Punar Vivah" – Ek Nayi Umeed", "Devo Ke Dev… Mahadev", "Jeannie Aur Juju" and "Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki". Dilaik said she is currently focused on "Khatron Ke Khiladi", but would soon like to return to fiction. "I will never forget from where I have risen. It doesn't matter to me what platform I get to perform on. What matters the most to me is the subject and the character. However, I will never detach myself from television," she said.

As an artist, Dilaik said her goal is to explore her potential to the fullest without being complacent.

"I don't want to be okay with what I've achieved. It is never enough for me. I consciously do diverse and unusual work. Either it can be successful or a failed attempt, but it is okay as I'm here to learn." Like many television stars, the actor has also ventured into movies with "Ardh", which was released on ZEE5 earlier this month. The film, directed by singer-composer Palash Muchhal, is a story of a struggling actor (Rajpal Yadav). Dilaik essays the role of his wife. In her quest to become a film star, the actor said she would not compromise on the quality of the content. "There are millions of pretty faces, and I don't want to be one of them. My body of work should define me and not my appearance," she added.

"Khatron Ke Khiladi" season 12, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, will premiere on the Colors channel on July 2. Other contestants on the new season are Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Sheikh, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani, and Rajiv Adatia.

