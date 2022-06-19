Production of Netflix series 'The Chosen One' suspended after two actors died and six injured

Following the accident causing the death of two actors and injury to six others from the Netflix series 'The Chosen One,' the production of the series has now been temporarily paused. As per Deadline, the company running the filming named 'Redrum' has suspended the production for the Netflix series with no further information on its future. As more details are awaited, Netflix has not yet commented anything on the accident.

The accident took place while the victims were on their way to the local airport on June 16. However, the injured cast members are in stable condition. The crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series 'The Chosen One,' reported Deadline.

Two actors had died in the accident and six other crew members were injured, as authorities said. The victims were not initially identified. The Baja California Department of Culture later said that Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar were the ones that succumbed to death. The accident occurred on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula as the crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia.

A Netflix description for 'The Chosen One', which is not yet released, reads: "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. It is based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross." (ANI)

