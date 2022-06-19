Left Menu

Bhumi Pednekar starts shooting for Sudhir Mishra's next film in Jodhpur

Actor Bhumi Pednekar who was last seen in 'Badhai Do' alongside Rajkummar Rao now has another exciting project for her fans.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-06-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 09:54 IST
Bhumi Pednekar starts shooting for Sudhir Mishra's next film in Jodhpur
Bhumi Pednekar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Bhumi Pednekar who was last seen in 'Badhai Do' alongside Rajkummar Rao now has another exciting project for her fans. Bhumi has started shooting for her next film in Rajasthan. Taking to her Instagram, Bhumi shared a video from Jodhpur where she mentioned that the shooting for her next film 'Afwaah' has begun.

In the film, Bhumi will be seen playing the lead character alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is a thriller and is being directed by celebrated director Sudhir Mishra. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, the film is a film based on a novel story rooted in the heartland of India.When the film was announced, giving details about the upcoming thriller, the ace director said, "It's a story I have lived with for a long time and I have only worked each day to make it quirky and twisted. Beneath all of the quirkiness lies a crucial message which I want my viewers to take back home with them. Bhumi and Nawaz are both such powerhouse performers and together they bring fresh chemistry. I can't wait to be on set with them." On the work front, Bhumi will also be seen in 'Bheed' opposite Rajkummar Rao. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022