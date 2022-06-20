'Shabaash Mithu': Taapsee traces Mithali Raj's journey that rewrote future of Women In Blue

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Monday released the first trailer of ''Shabaash Mithu'', a biopic on former Indian skipper Mithali Raj who redefinied ''the gentleman's game'' in the country. ''You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes Mithali a legend. Woman who redefined"The Gentleman's game". She created HERSTORY and I'm honoured to bring it to you. #ShabaashMithu 15th JULY,'' the actor posted on Twitter, unveiling the trailer of the much-anticipated Srijit Mukherjee-directorial. Written by Priya Aven, the film is a coming-of-age story of women's cricket in India as witnessed by its most successful cricketer. It will chronicle the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria from Raj's life.

The trailer takes the audience back to the cricketer's childhood and details the struggles she faced as a kid when she expressed her desire to pursue cricket. Raj makes it to the training academy courtesy her coach and joins the national team, but the quest to get opportunities and facilities equal to their male counterparts continues. In a career spanning over two decades, Raj has smashed seven consecutive 50s in one-day international matches and led India in four World Cups. ''Shabaash Mithu" marks the first theatrical release of Pannu post her 2020 movie "Thappad".

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, the film also features seasoned actor Vijay Raaz.

