'Kabir Singh': Shahid Kapoor shares '3 years of Kabir and Preeti'

Actors Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday, celebrated the three-year release anniversary of their Bollywood movie 'Kabir Singh' with a special social media post. Shahid took to his Instagram handle and shared a video featuring of himself and his co-star Kiara Advani. Shahid looks handsome in a grey suit that he paired with a classy white shirt. On the other hand, Kiara wore a stunning off-shoulder white dress and completed her look by leaving her tresses open. The on-screen couple made a stylish entry.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfD02qQDfqz/?hl=en In the video's background, 'Wada wow' is playing while the on-screen couple made a stylish entry.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "3 years of Kabir and Preeti #KabirSingh". The film 'Kabir Singh' was a massive success that brought Shahid nationwide acclaim. The film received controversial reviews from critics but positive responses from the fans. It was the biggest hit movie of Shahid to date.

The 'Haider' actor plays the role of Kabir, a short-tempered surgeon who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara Advani). 'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film was the highest-grossing movie of the year 2019. (ANI)

