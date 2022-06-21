Left Menu

Hope both movies have a good run: Akshay on Raksha Bandhan's box office clash with Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Movies releasing on the same day are no longer seen as a threat or a competition. Actors Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are coming up with their respective films 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on August 11 this year, and the former does not see it as a "clash" at all.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 22:29 IST
Hope both movies have a good run: Akshay on Raksha Bandhan's box office clash with Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Akshay Kumar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Movies releasing on the same day are no longer seen as a threat or a competition. Actors Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are coming up with their respective films 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on August 11 this year, and the former does not see it as a "clash" at all. "It is not a clash, it is about two good movies coming together and also it's a festive weekend. Also, because of COVID-19, many movies did not get released. There are so many movies that are still waiting to be released in theatres," Akshay said during the trailer launch of 'Raksha Bandhan' in Delhi.

Akshay hopes both films have a good run at box office. " Two movies releasing in the same week is natural, so I wouldn't say we are clashing, we are trying to bring out films to the people. I hope both the films have a good run," he added.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, 'Raksha Bandhan' is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. Speaking of the film's trailer, it features Akshay as some version of Maryada Purushottam Ram, who is willing to sell even his kidneys to marry off his four sisters, played by Sadia, Sahejmeen, Deepika and Smrithi.

Bhumi Pednekar and Seema Pahwa are also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022