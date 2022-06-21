Hope both movies have a good run: Akshay on Raksha Bandhan's box office clash with Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Movies releasing on the same day are no longer seen as a threat or a competition. Actors Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are coming up with their respective films 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on August 11 this year, and the former does not see it as a "clash" at all. "It is not a clash, it is about two good movies coming together and also it's a festive weekend. Also, because of COVID-19, many movies did not get released. There are so many movies that are still waiting to be released in theatres," Akshay said during the trailer launch of 'Raksha Bandhan' in Delhi.

Akshay hopes both films have a good run at box office. " Two movies releasing in the same week is natural, so I wouldn't say we are clashing, we are trying to bring out films to the people. I hope both the films have a good run," he added.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, 'Raksha Bandhan' is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. Speaking of the film's trailer, it features Akshay as some version of Maryada Purushottam Ram, who is willing to sell even his kidneys to marry off his four sisters, played by Sadia, Sahejmeen, Deepika and Smrithi.

Bhumi Pednekar and Seema Pahwa are also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)