Tarun Majumdar hospitalised, in CCU

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 23:05 IST
The health condition of noted Bengali film director Tarun Majumdar, who has been admitted to a city hospital, deteriorated on Tuesday and he has been shifted to the critical care unit (CCU), a senior official of the hospital said.

Majumdar, 92, is suffering from kidney and heart-related ailments and has been admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital after he complained of uneasiness a few days ago, they said.

''Mr Majumdar's condition deteriorated a bit following which he has been shifted to the CCU,'' the official said.

A team of doctors is monitoring him, they added.

Majumdar, who received Padma Shri in 1990, has five Filmfare awards to his credit. Among his notable works are Smriti Tuku Thak (1960), Palatak (1963) and Ganadevata (1978).

He also directed blockbusters like Balika Badhu (1976), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972) and Dadar Kirti (1980).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

