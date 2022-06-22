Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve to star in psychological thriller 'A Different Man'

Left Menu

Hollywood star Sebastian Stan will feature along with Norwegian actor Renate Reinsve in an upcoming psychological thriller movie from studio A24. Titled A Different Man, the project comes from filmmaker Aaron Schimberg, known for movies such as Go Down Death and Chained for Life, according to Deadline.Written by Schimberg, the story follows Edward, an outcast looking for a new life and a fresh start.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-06-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 15:33 IST
Hollywood star Sebastian Stan will feature along with Norwegian actor Renate Reinsve in an upcoming psychological thriller movie from studio A24. Titled ''A Different Man'', the project comes from filmmaker Aaron Schimberg, known for movies such as ''Go Down Death'' and ''Chained for Life'', according to Deadline.

Written by Schimberg, the story follows Edward, an outcast looking for a new life and a fresh start. He gets focused on a man playing him in a theatre musical based on his old life after having facial reconstruction surgery.

''A Different Man'' will be produced by Jason Reif, Killer Films' Christine Vachon and Gabriel Mayers, Grand Motel Films' Vanessa McDonnell, and Christine Vachon and Gabriel Mayers. The movie will start production in July. Stan is best known for playing superhero Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He most recently featured in Hulu limited series ''Pam & Tommy'', opposite Lily James, and Searchlight thriller ''Fresh'', co-starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Reinsve found global popularity after she starred in filmmaker Joachim Trier's Oscar-nominated movie ''The Worst Person in the World''. She will be next seen in ''The Governess'' with actor Lily-Rose Depp and ''Squid Game'' star Hoyeon.

