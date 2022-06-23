Left Menu

Olivia Cooke to star in horror movie 'Breeders', Adam McKay to produce

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-06-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 09:59 IST
Olivia Cooke to star in horror movie 'Breeders', Adam McKay to produce
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Olivia Cooke is set to headline horror movie ''Breeders'' which will mark the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Kelsey Bollig.

''Don't Look Up'' director Adam McKay will produce the project that has been acquired by Hollywood studio Lionsgate, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Screenwriter Brian Steele has penned the script, which was based on his and McKay’s original idea.

The logline is being kept under wraps, but a source told the outlet that the movie is set as a ''social horror-thriller'' that is tonally in the vein of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan's ''Fresh'', a dating gone wrong thriller that landed on Hulu in March.

McKay will produce the project through his banner Hyperobject Industries along with Todd Schulman.

Bollig previously directed critically-acclaimed shorts films such as ''Asking for a Friend'', ''The Fourth Wall'' and ''Kickstart My Heart''.

Cooke, the star of movies such as ''Sound of Metal'', ''Ready Player One'', ''Me and Earl and the Dying Girl'' and ''Thoroughbreds'', currently features in spy series ''Slow Horses'' with Gary Oldman on Apple TV+. She will next be seen on HBO’s ''Game of Thrones'' prequel series, ''House of the Dragon''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022