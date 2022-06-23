Kolkata tea auction report

The total offerings amounted to 1,25,458 packages during last week i.e. sale 24 which was held on June 14 and 15, comprising 66,670 packages of CTC, 30,082 packages of Orthodox, 4,328 packages of Darjeeling and 24,378 packages of Dust teas.

There was a strong demand for 66,670 packages of CTC offerings which included 2,102,022.48 kg, during this time.

Teas with seasonal improvement sold at dearer levels and fetched attractive premiums. Few Cachars were firm around last. Western India marked strong support. Exporters were active on bolder broken and fannings. Other internal also registered good enquiry.

Orthodox offerings also met with strong demand for 30,082 packages amounting to 771,011.95 kg of total offerings during sale 24. Nominal quantity of tippy teas sold at attractive rates. Well made teas with an improvement in quality witnessed good competition and sold at dearer rates. Remainder sold at fully firm to occasionally dearer levels. Middle East and CIS were active.

Darjeeling teas saw a fair demand for 4,328 packages comprising 87,886.35 kg of total offerings during this sale. Primarily reprinted whole leaf grades on offer sold in line with quality while a few second flush teas sold at higher rates. Brokens followed a similar trend while fannings witnessed many out lots and failed to garner much competition. Exporters were active. (more) PTI SAM NN NN

