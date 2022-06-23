Left Menu

'The Gone Game' season 2 teaser unveiled by Voot

The first teaser of the gripping pandemic thriller 'The Gone Game' season 2 has been unveiled by Voot on Thursday.

'The Gone Game' season 2 teaser unveiled by Voot
The first teaser of the gripping pandemic thriller 'The Gone Game' season 2 has been unveiled by Voot on Thursday. Spanning 5 episodes, the new season will have Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Dibyendu Bhattacharya reprising their roles and the glamorous Harleen Sethi joining the stellar ensemble.

The teaser for season 2 was shared by Voot on their official Instagram handle, along with the caption, "The game is far from over. The Gujrals are back with more mind games. LetTheGameBegin.#TheGoneGame2, coming soon on #VootSelect." Season 1 of 'The Gone Game' which was shot in the lockdown explored the paranoia of the pandemic and the fear of facing an unknown virus.

The sequel dives into the post-pandemic world where secrets of the lockdown are exposed, and the Gujral family is under a new threat. A shocking murder, a family of suspects and a CBI investigator form the crux of the suspense this season. Directed by Abhishek Sengupta, the show is produced by Bodhitree Multimedia. 'The Gone Game Season 2' will soon stream on Voot Select. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

