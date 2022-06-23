Left Menu

Taylor Swift teases release of her new song 'Carolina'

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift revealed on Thursday that the release of her new song 'Carolina' from the soundtrack of the upcoming film, 'Where the Crawdads Sings' will arrive at midnight tonight.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift revealed on Thursday that the release of her new song 'Carolina' from the soundtrack of the upcoming film, 'Where the Crawdads Sings' will arrive at midnight tonight. According to Deadline, a cryptic message was posted on the singer's Twitter handle, it read, "There are things that only Carolina knows... and you soon will too. Taylor's original song #Carolina is out at MIDNIGHT ET."

An image on Swift's Instagram Story showed a sleepy backwoods stream with the simple written message "Carolina Midnight." A similar message was posted, and its brief audio clip, on Twitter. The brief audio snippet from the song has Swift breathily singing the words "Carolina knows." The film from Sony Pictures opens in theatres on July 15.

Swift's Instagram account has been posting cryptic messages this week indicating the pending arrival of the new song. 'Carolina' marks Swift's first newly written original song since her 2020 album Evermore. As per Deadline, Swift has written and performed 'Carolina', and the song is produced by her frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner. (ANI)

