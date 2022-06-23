Left Menu

Boxing-Jake Paul to face 'real boxer' Tommy Fury in New York in August

But he has never faced a professional boxer like Fury (8-0). "You guys wanted me to fight a real boxer and this is as real as it gets," Paul said in an online video.

23-06-2022

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will finally get his shot at Tommy Fury, the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, on August 6 at New York's Madison Square Garden, both camps said on Thursday.

Paul is undefeated in his five professional bouts, which began with fellow YouTubers before moving on to former MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. But he has never faced a professional boxer like Fury (8-0).

"You guys wanted me to fight a real boxer and this is as real as it gets," Paul said in an online video. "Tommy Fury is taller than me, he has been boxing four times as long as me, he has longer arms than me, and he has way more ring experience. This is by far my toughest test yet.

"I came from doing YouTube two years ago to beating professional fighters and now I'm moving on to beat a professional boxer." Fury, who comes from a long line of boxers, has also looked to grow his celebrity outside the sport and appeared on the British reality TV show Love Island in 2019.

The pair were originally scheduled to meet in December but Fury was forced to withdraw due to injury. Amanda Serrano will face Brenda Carabajal at the event, which will air on Showtime pay-per-view. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

