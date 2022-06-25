Left Menu

Hulu cancels comedy series 'Woke' after two season

The live-action-animated comedy, 'Woke', inspired by the life of award-winning artist Keith Knight, has been canceled by Hulu after two seasons.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:19 IST
Hulu cancels comedy series 'Woke' after two season
'Woke' Poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The live-action-animated comedy, 'Woke', inspired by the life of award-winning artist Keith Knight, has been canceled by Hulu after two seasons. According to Variety, the second season of 'Woke' was aired on the streaming platform in April. It had originally premiered on Hulu in September 2020. Both seasons of the comedy series consisted of eight episodes each.

Inspired by the life of artist Keith Knight, 'Woke' starred Lamorne Morris as Keef, a Black cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changed everything. With a newfound consciousness, Keef navigated the new voices and ideas challenging him, all without setting aflame everything he'd already built. The series combined live-action with animated sequences, with Keef seeing and hearing inanimate objects talking to him as he becomes more aware of racism in his everyday life. Along with Morris, 'Woke' also starred T. Murph, Blake Anderson, Sasheer Zamata and Rose McIver.

The show was developed by Marshall Todd and Knight. They also served as executive producers alongside Maurice Marable, Aeysha Carr, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck, and Eric Christian Olsen. Anthony King served as showrunner and executive producer on Season 2, while Jay Dyer held that role in Season 1. Kate Schumaecker served as executive producer on the pilot. Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature produce, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022