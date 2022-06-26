Lynne Spears says she wants daughter Britney to be 'happy'

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears has claimed that she wanted her daughter to be 'happy' amid the ongoing bad blood between the pair. In a video obtained by Page Six, recently a photographer asked Lynne how she was feeling after not getting invited to her estranged daughter's wedding to Sam Asghari.

"I just want her to be happy," replied Lynne, as she walked towards the parking lot while leaving LAX. This wasn't the first time Lynne attempted to reach out to her daughter after their falling out over the singer's controversial conservatorship.

Following Britney's June 9 nuptials, Lynne commented on the singer's Instagram post featuring photos from the lavish ceremony that took place in her backyard. She wrote, "You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

Britney cut ties with most of her family following the end of her almost 14-year conservatorship that controlled the singer's personal affairs and estate. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney claimed that while her dad, Jamie Spears, may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago, it was allegedly her mother who first gave him the idea.

At the time, Britney wrote, "She secretly ruined my life ... and yes I will call her and [business manager] Lou Taylor out on it. So take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f-k yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did." Since gaining freedom, Britney has voiced her strong opinions about her family members on social media -- including Lynne, Jamie and her sister, Jamie Lynn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)