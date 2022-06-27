Julie Andrews makes surprising admission about 'Bridgerton' co-stars

'Bridgerton', the widely popular period drama on Netflix, wouldn't have been possible without Dame Julie Andrews and her brilliantly enunciated, clear tones. According to Deadline, as the unseen narrator Lady Whistledown, whose scathing remarks in her society pamphlets help propel the narrative, the Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music star's unique voice can be heard throughout seasons 1 and 2.

Andrews has admitted that, despite playing a pivotal part at the centre of the drama, she has never really met any of her co-stars. "Showrunner Shonda Rhimes and the entire group...," Andrews said on the Today programme. They are excellent. I'm honoured that they asked me, and it is a joy. But I've never actually met the company.

"Of course, I see them on the show sometimes. But I do all my own recording far, far away from them " the Academy Award-winning actress continued. Andrews lives in Long Island, New York, although Bridgerton is filmed in her native United Kingdom, where she is based.

Over 63 million households watched the show within weeks of its Christmas Day 2020 release, making it the most-watched series in the history of the streaming service until Squid Game overtook it in October 2021, as reported by Deadline. Filming for Shonda Rhimes' drama's third season is about to begin. (ANI)

