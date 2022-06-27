Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra on beach vacay with husband Nick Jonas, drops lovely adorable dump

Global icon Priyanka Chopra dropped an adorable photo dump of her beach vacation with husband Nick Jonas on her social media account.

27-06-2022
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Global icon Priyanka Chopra dropped an adorable photo dump of her beach vacation with husband Nick Jonas on her social media account. The 'Mary Kom' star took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her husband Nick Jonas.

She captioned the post and wrote, "#islandgirl #photodump" along with a few emojis". In the pictures, Nick and Priyanka can be seen glowing with love, spending quality time with each other and enjoying to their fullest the Turks and Caicos Islands.

As soon as she shared the pictures, Bollywood celebs and fans swamped the comment section and wrote sweet comments. "You're very cute," a user wrote. Actor Ranveer Singh commented with a heart emoji.

A user wrote, "you're so cute". Another fan commented, "Wow". Recently actor and businesswoman Priyanka Chopra has launched her new Indian homeware lineup, which glorifies the Indian heritage.

The 'Desi Girl' shared a look at her of her homeware products, on aurated for the modern home." Meanwhile, Priyanka has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming web series 'Citadel' which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

On the Bollywood work front, she will be next seen in 'Jee Le Zara' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

