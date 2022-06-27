Left Menu

Shehnaaz Gill makes Johny Lever dance to 'Nach Punjaabban' song

Unlimited fun is in the offing when singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill is present at a gathering or event.

27-06-2022
Shehnaaz Gill (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Unlimited fun is in the offing when singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill is present at a gathering or event. On Sunday night, she set the stage on fire with her performance at Mumbai Police's annual event Umang. Shehnaaz grooved to several songs including Chikni Chameli and 'Nach Punjaabban'. However, what caught everyone's attention was when she stepped down from the stage and made comedian Johny Lever and others do the famous 'Nach Punjaabban' hook step from the 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' film, which stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The particular moment from her performance has been doing the rounds on the internet. "Only Shehnaaz can do this," a social media user commented.

"No one can say no to Shehnaaz. She is a cutie," another one wrote. "Shehnaaz rocks," a fan commented.

Before Shehnaaz performed, she said, "This is my first performance. If you like it, thank you. If you don't, still thank you." Shehnaaz looked beautiful in a pink and white lehenga as she danced her heart out at the star-studded gala.

Varun also shared Shehnaaz's video and tweeted, "Dhamakji too much naach." Kiara, too, reacted to Shehnaaz's performance.

The gala also witnessed a remarkable performance by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who grooved to his song 'I am the best' from his film 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani'. Apart from Shehnaaz and Shah Rukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon, Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar among others were also a part of the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

