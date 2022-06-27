Ex-CBI officials attend special screening of Rocketry

Former CBI Director D R Karthikeyan, former officials from the probe agency and members of the film industry attended a special screening of upcoming film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.

Former CBI Inspector General P M Nair said the film was entertaining, captivating, and very meaningful. The special screening of the film was organised at the Siri Fort auditorium here on Sunday.

He said it was a perfect combination of science, technology and emotion.

Set for theatrical release on July 1, the film is a biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. Months after the arrests of the accused by Kerala Police, the CBI looked at the evidence and found that the whole case was fabricated.

Speaking on the occasion, actor R Madhavan, who plays the role of Narayanan, said the film was a celebration of India’s technological prowess across the space and IT sectors. It conveyed the message of India’s soft power skill sets to the world with regard to human resource expertise and scientific excellence, Madhavan said.

Apurva Chandra, Secretary, I&B said the film was a tribute to the thousands of scientists, including Nambi Narayanan, who have dedicated their entire life to the achievements of India’s space programme.

The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi and English and will also be released in dubbed versions of Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The World Premiere of the film was held at a business event organised alongside the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

