Shah Rukh Khan's pictures with Divyadarshini from Nayanthara's wedding go viral

Dhivyadharshini aka DD, who's a popular face in the Tamil television industry, recently got the opportunity of meeting one of his favourite stars, Shah Rukh Khan, at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding. On Monday, DD took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with SRK. In the images, she is seen hugging SRK.

"I hugged him tight and I told him everything I wanted to tell 'So Many years,soo many memories,soo much of joyyy you have given us sir,for all that you deserve onlyyy the bestttt of bestttt life sir. Everyday I will pray for ur heart's Joy sir' @iamsrk you don't deserve any less or any sadness sir..what a day to post this pic as our KING KHAN celebrates 30 years in this industry .There is no one like you ever before and ever after sir ," she captioned the post. She also extended best wishes to director Atlee for his film 'Jawan', which features SRK and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

"Thank you sooooo much #Atlee darling @priyaatlee for this kindness I wish you a block buster mega hit #jawan 1000crores vasool @poojadadlani02#srk #atlee #jawan #ddneelakandan #kingkhan #hug #emotional," DD added. Apart from 'Jawan', SRK will also feature in 'Pathaan', which is scheduled to release on January 25. On June 25, Shah Rukh did an Instagram live session, in which he revealed several details about his upcoming films.

He hinted that Salman Khan might be a part of a song in Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana among others. "With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There is only love experience, happy experiences, friendly experiences and brotherly experiences. So, it is amazing whenever I get to work with him," Shah Rukh Khan said when a fan asked him his experience of working with the actor.

He continued, "We haven't done a full-fledged film together apart from Karan Arjun, which also was not full-fledged as we were not together in it for too long. So, we get to work four-five days in a year sometimes. Last two years have been fantastic as I got to be in one of his films. I had a couple of days role with Kabir Khan. And he came in Zero and did a song with me. Now, in Pathaan. I don't know if this is a secret but inshallah, I will try to in Tiger 3 also. So, it is great fun working with him." Shah Rukh is also coming up with 'Dunki', which is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)