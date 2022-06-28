Chaka Zulu, manager of US actor-rapper Ludacris injured in deadly Atlanta shooting

Veteran music producer Chaka Zulu, the longtime manager of actor-rapper Ludacris is recovering from injuries sustained in a shooting that took place in Atlanta on Sunday, media reported. According to an incident report filed by the Atlanta Police Department on Monday (June 27), officers were notified around 11: 35 p.m. that "multiple persons [were] shot at the location of 2293 Peachtree Rd," reports Billboard.

When police arrived on the scene, they "located three adult males with gunshot wounds." One victim was pronounced dead after the three of them were taken to a local hospital. However, the Atlanta Police Department did not release the identity of the victims. The incident report continued, "Homicide investigators responded to the scene to begin investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. This investigation remains active and ongoing at this time."

Atlanta news reporter Michael Seiden on Monday, tweeted, "Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed just sent me the following statement on Chaka Zulu: We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering. The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time." Chaka Zulu has managed Ludacris for more than two decades. On December 16, 2012, Ludacris, posing alongside Zulu, shared an Instagram post with the caption, "Me & my manager of 14 years Chaka Zulu #loyalty."

Under Chaka Zulu's influence, Ludacris has released 11 albums that have charted on the Billboard 200, including two No. 1 albums and a total of eight Top 10 LPs, having also appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 56 times. (ANI)

