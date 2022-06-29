Left Menu

Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram' to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar in July

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 12:11 IST
Action drama ''Vikram'', headlined by veteran actor Kamal Haasan, will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie opened in theatres across the globe on June 3 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the digital release announcement of the film on Instagram Wednesday.

''A super hit addition to your watchlist coming soon! Vikram: Hitlist streaming from July 8 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. #VikramOnDisneyPlusHotstar,'' the post stated.

Also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, ''Vikram'' has reportedly raised over Rs 400 crore gross in box office collection.

Haasan has backed the movie through his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das also round out the cast of ''Vikram'', along with Suriya in a cameo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

