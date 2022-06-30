Left Menu

365 days without you: Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's first death anniversary

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 10:13 IST
Mandira Bedi (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi on Thursday posted a heartfelt message on social media remembering her husband, director Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary.

Kaushal, known for films such as ''Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'' and ''Shaadi Ka Laddoo'', died last year following a heart attack. He was 50.

''365 days without you,'' read the brief handwritten note Bedi shared on Instagram.

''Miss you Raji,'' she wrote in the caption.

Bedi and Kaushal, who tied the knot in 1999, have two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

On the work front, Bedi had last year hosted the third season of ''The Love Laugh Live Show'', a celebrity program on Romedy NOW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

