365 days without you: Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's first death anniversary
- Country:
- India
Actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi on Thursday posted a heartfelt message on social media remembering her husband, director Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary.
Kaushal, known for films such as ''Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'' and ''Shaadi Ka Laddoo'', died last year following a heart attack. He was 50.
''365 days without you,'' read the brief handwritten note Bedi shared on Instagram.
''Miss you Raji,'' she wrote in the caption.
Bedi and Kaushal, who tied the knot in 1999, have two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.
On the work front, Bedi had last year hosted the third season of ''The Love Laugh Live Show'', a celebrity program on Romedy NOW.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
In Tarantula Nebula, a stunning view of stars being born
Karnataka govt. circular on Hindi sparks language "imposition" charge, Minister says no such directionBengaluru, Jun 15 (PTI) A Karnataka government circular on selecting students with knowledge of Hindi for a tour of Uttarakhand has sparked a "Hindi imposition" row, with the government clarifying there was no such direction either from the state or the Centre on the matter.
Cholesterol-lowering gene changes might increase cataract risk: Research
Science News Roundup: Ancient DNA solves mystery over origin of medieval Black Death; In Tarantula Nebula, a stunning view of stars being born and more
Uttarakhand's debt burden has doubled in five years: Leader of Opposition Arya