Sara Ali Khan sports casual look as she poses for photo with Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra has been on a picture-sharing spree ever since he flew off to London. The celebrity designer has been meeting the who's who of Bollywood and fans are looking forward to more glimpses from their favourite star's London trip.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-06-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 10:29 IST
Image Source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI
Manish Malhotra has been on a picture-sharing spree ever since he flew off to London. The celebrity designer has been meeting the who's who of Bollywood and fans are looking forward to more glimpses from their favourite star's London trip. The latest diva to meet Manish is Sara Ali Khan. Like Kareena, Alia and many others, Sara is also holidaying in London and going by her Instagram posts and stories, it looks like the 'Kedarnath' actor is having the time of her life!

Fans saw Sara's latest glimpse in Manish Malhotra's story where both of them can be seen dressed in chic casuals as they went out to enjoy the best of London. Sara, who is known for her quirky outfit choices, was seen wearing an orange tee-shirt that she layered with a bright green coloured denim jacket. For bottoms, she opted for white trousers. Sara elevated her look with a cute heart-shaped pair of sunnies and a cool orange-white cap. Manish on the other hand kept it basic with a black T-shirt and a brown jacket. He also wrapped a Louis Vuitton scarf around his neck. Sharing the photo, Manish wrote, "@saraalikhan95 London" accompanied by a slew of pink heart emoticons.

On Wednesday, Manish met with Alia, Bebo, Twinkle Khanna, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and a bunch of other celebrities. Talking about Sara, she has a couple of movies in her kitty. Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey in 'Gaslight'. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed 'Bhoot Police' and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

