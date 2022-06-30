Left Menu

Calvin Harris' upcoming album to feature Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes

Scottish DJ, record producer and singer Calvin Harris has named nearly 20 mostly marquee artists as collaborators on his new album 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2', set for August 5 release.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 10:30 IST
Calvin Harris' upcoming album to feature Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes
Calvin Harris (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Scottish DJ, record producer and singer Calvin Harris has named nearly 20 mostly marquee artists as collaborators on his new album 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2', set for August 5 release. According to Variety, artists from Justin Timberlake to Pusha T to Halsey to Snoop Dogg have collaborated with Harris for this follow-up to his critically acclaimed 'Vol. 1' from 2017.

The Scottish producer uploaded a minute-long teaser video on his social media, complete with a view of crashing waves and funky guitar riffs, to announce the collaborations. These also included Pharrell, Busta Rhymes, Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey, Charlie Puth, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi LeRay, Latto, Swae Lee and Jorja Smith.

Harris previously teased the upcoming album with Dua Lipa and Young Thug's mutual participation in its first single 'Potion', which was released in May. Around the same time, he tweeted the second volume would be "the maddest album I've ever put together by a lonnnggg way."

The first volume of 'Funk Wav Bounces' included A-list hits like the Frank Ocean and Migos-featuring 'Slide', 'Rollin' with Future and Khalid and 'Feels' with Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean. News of the collection comes just as some of the world's biggest artists have released their very own dance music tracks.

Just weeks ago, Drake surprise-dropped his new album, 'Honestly, Nevermind', and ushered in a renewed wave of interest in house music. That was then followed up by Beyonce, who also surprise-dropped her new house-inspired single, 'Break My Soul', as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022