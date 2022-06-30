'Ek Villain Returns' trailer: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor's face off leaves fans intrigued

Mark your calendars as Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham are all set to enthral with their action-packed stunts in 'Ek Villain Returns'. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film, which is the sequel to the 2014 hit film, Ek Villain.

The trailer begins with a meeting, where an official makes a presentation, and talks about serial killer Rakesh Mahadkar, played by actor Riteish Deshmukh in the 2014 film Ek Villain. He then talks about how a new villain had arrived, eight years later. The new villain targets women, who won't reciprocate their stalker's love. However, the clip left everyone wonder who is the real villain. John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor have a face-offs. Also, in the trailer, John is seen romancing Disha Patani, while Arjun is seen sharing romantic sequences with Tara Sutaria.

Excited about the film, John said, "When I read the script of Ek Villain Returns, I knew it was what I wanted to do because it was like a homecoming for me. My Bollywood debut Jism was with Mohit as an assistant director on the film. He has come a long way and it's great to see him grow."Arjun, too, expressed his excitement about the project. "Action is my absolute favourite genre! The script of Ek Villain Returns has easily been one of the most powerful and gripping action thrillers that I have come across and Mohit Suri has brought it alive on canvas in an even bigger way! A lot of hard work has gone into this film and we hope you enjoy it," he shared.

"Collectively, the music team, Mohit and I, on Ek Villain Returns, have tried to create music that is the highlight of the film. Everybody that has watched the film and the trailer so far feels the same and we can't wait to share it with you very soon," Tara expressed. Helmed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, 'Ek Villain Returns' is scheduled to release on July 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)