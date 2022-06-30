Left Menu

Casting of Rodin's Thinker fetches 10.7 mln euros at Paris auction

A casting of Auguste Rodin's "The Thinker" sculpture, one of the most iconic works of art in the world, sold for 10.7 million euros ($11.14 million) at a Paris auction on Thursday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-06-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 19:36 IST
Casting of Rodin's Thinker fetches 10.7 mln euros at Paris auction
  • Country:
  • France

A casting of Auguste Rodin's "The Thinker" sculpture, one of the most iconic works of art in the world, sold for 10.7 million euros ($11.14 million) at a Paris auction on Thursday. The auction house, Christie's, had estimated the casting, one of roughly 40 authentic outstanding ones, would fetch between nine to 14 million euros. The record for a Rodin "Thinker" was set at a Sotheby's auction in New York in 2013, when one sold for $15.3 million.

When conceived by Rodin in 1880 in its original size of approximately 70 cm "The Thinker" was called "The Poet" and was designed to be the crowning element of "The Gates of Hell", another major work by the French sculptor. The sculpture initially represented Dante, the medieval Italian poet and author of the Divine Comedy, leaning forward to observe the circles of Hell, while meditating on his work.

While remaining in place on the monumental Gates of Hell, The Thinker was exhibited individually in 1888 and thus became an independent work. The statue was first enlarged in 1904, and monumental man-sized versions of the statue such as the one on display in the Paris Rodin Museum proved even more popular, with its the image of a man lost in thought but whose powerful body suggests a great capacity for action.

The copy sold this Thursday by Christie's was the size of the original model. ($1 = 0.9604 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022