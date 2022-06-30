Left Menu

Sara Ali Khan flaunts abs in recent post-workout pictures

Actor Sara Ali Khan, on Thursday, shells out major fitness goals in her latest pictures on Instagram from her post-workout session.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:29 IST
Sara Ali Khan flaunts abs in recent post-workout pictures
Sara Ali Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sara Ali Khan, on Thursday, shells out major fitness goals in her latest pictures on Instagram from her post-workout session. "You don't take a holiday from work out, you holiday TO work out!" the 'Simmba' actor captioned.

In the post, the 'Atrangi Re' actor can be seen posing inside a gym, flaunting her abs in a black gym wear with a cap and training gloves, and the text "That's a Wrap" written on it after her workout session. In the second picture, she can be seen enjoying her post-workout drink and posing in front of a graffiti wall, completing her gym outfit with a white jacket and matching sports shoes.

Fans flooded the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoji's on her post and praises the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor for her consistency, as even after having a busy schedule she never fails to miss her workout sessions. The 'Kedarnath' actor is quite an active social media user and is currently shooting for her upcoming project in London, United Kingdom and she never fails to treat her fans with her new looks and her day-to-day life updates.

Recently, Sara shared a video on her Instagram story, in which she was trying to find a place to eat with director Karan Johar, and the duo was turned away from the restaurant even after taking Alia Bhatt's name to get access by the restaurant staff. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Coolie no 1' actor will be next with Vicky Kaushal in director Laxman Utekar's next to-be-titled film and in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022