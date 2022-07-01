Left Menu

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu's 'Dobaaraa' heading to Fantasia Film Fest

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 14:21 IST
Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu's 'Dobaaraa' heading to Fantasia Film Fest
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's upcoming feature ''Dobaaraa'', starring Taapsee Pannu, is set to be screened at the 26th edition of the Fantasia International Film Festival.

The mystery drama, which is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie ''Mirage'', recently opened the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF).

''Dobaaraa'' is the only Indian film that will be screened at the Fantasia International Film Festival, which is held in Montreal, Canada, every year, a press release stated.

The 2022 edition of the film gala will take place from July 14 to August 3, with its Frontieres International Co-Production Market being held from July 21 to 24.

''Dobaaraa'' is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose's banner Athena.

The film marks Kashyap and Pannu's third collaboration after the 2018 hit ''Manmarziyaan'' and biographical drama ''Saand Ki Aankh'' (2019), on which he served as producer.

It also reunites her with ''Thappad'' co-star Pavail Gulati.

''Dobaaraa'' is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022