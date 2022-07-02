Taron Egerton expresses desire to someday play Wolverine

Hollywood actor Taron Egerton, who played Sir Elton Johnin 2019s 'Rocketman', has stated his desire to someday embody a different iconic figure, Logan aka Wolverine. According to The Hollywood Reporter, while speaking to a news outlet to promote his Apple TV Plus series 'Black Bird' mentioned that he has met with Marvel Studios brass, including president Kevin Feige, and that he would like to follow in Hugh Jackman's footsteps as the next Wolverine.

"I don't think it would be wrong to say that. I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well because Hugh is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it," Egerton told the publication with a laugh about his interest in the part. He went on to say, "But hopefully if it does come around, they'll give me a shot."

Jackman, who co-starred with Egerton in 2016's 'Eddie the Eagle', last played the X-Men member in 2017's Logan. Also, this isn't the first time that Egerton has spoken publicly about the character. In 2019, he told GQ that he was aware of some Marvel fans' hopes that he'll be cast as Wolverine. "That anyone thinks I would be good for the part is really flattering. I love Marvel, but it's just fan stuff. There is no grounding for those rumors," Egerton said back then, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

