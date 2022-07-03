Man fakes kidnapping, demands ransom to pay back Rs 2.5L borrowed from friend to buy sports bike

A 23-year-old man faked his own kidnapping and demanded ransom from his sister to pay back Rs 2.5 lakh borrowed from a friend to buy a sports bike, police said on Sunday.

The man, identified as Karan Goyal, lives with his sister in Delhi's Nangloi and went to a friend's house in Rajasthan's Shekhpur from where he made the ransom call, police said, adding that the accused was traced and handed over to his family here.

Legal action is being taken against Goyal for faking his kidnapping, police said.

Goyal's sister reported on June 26 that her brother was missing following which the police started a probe, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said the complainant was examined in detail and footage from CCTV cameras near the house were also checked thoroughly but no clue was obtained about the man's whereabouts. When the complainant was contacted, she told the police that they had received a call regarding the kidnapping of her brother and the caller had demanded Rs 2.5 lakh, the officer said. ''Our team worked on getting the call details and location of the suspected number. After analysis these details, the location of the number was found to be in Shekhpur in Rajasthan. ''Based on technical analysis, the location was raided. The owner of that mobile number was identified as Satyaveer, a resident of Bagheri village in Alwar district of Rajasthan,'' he said.

When the police enquired about the missing person from Satyaveer, he stated that Goyal was his son Nitesh's friend and he had come from Delhi to meet him, officials said. He told the police that Goyal was staying in their house following which he was traced, he added. The officer said Goyal was brought to Nangloi police station and interrogated. Initially, Goyal did not disclose anything but later revealed that he was very fond of sports bikes and had borrowed Rs 2.5 lakhs from one of his friends to a motorcycle, police said. ''Now his friend was asking him to repay the borrowed amount but Goyal did not have money to pay him back. Thereafter, Goyal planned to go to his friend's house in Rajasthan. He took the phone of his friend's father and himself called saying he had been been kidnapped and Rs 2.5 lakhs are needed to set him free,'' the DCP said.

