Couple held in Bihar for sexual abuse of daughter

Police on Sunday arrested a couple in this north Bihar district after a video went viral in which they have been accused, by their minor daughter, of sexual abuse and being involved in illicit liquor trade.

According to Sub Divisional Police Officer of Rosera, Shahryar Khan, an FIR was lodged taking suo motu cognizance of the video which has sent shock waves across the district.

The girl has said in the video that she is currently in Darbhanga at her maternal grandparents' place and accused her father and an uncle of rape.

She has also alleged that her parents were involved in liquor trade and they used to ''offer'' her to their inebriated clients.

Further investigation is on and others involved in sexual abuse of the minor, besides sale and consumption of liquor despite prohibition in the state, will face action, Khan said.

