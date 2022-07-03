Couple held in Bihar for sexual abuse of daughter
- Country:
- India
Police on Sunday arrested a couple in this north Bihar district after a video went viral in which they have been accused, by their minor daughter, of sexual abuse and being involved in illicit liquor trade.
According to Sub Divisional Police Officer of Rosera, Shahryar Khan, an FIR was lodged taking suo motu cognizance of the video which has sent shock waves across the district.
The girl has said in the video that she is currently in Darbhanga at her maternal grandparents' place and accused her father and an uncle of rape.
She has also alleged that her parents were involved in liquor trade and they used to ''offer'' her to their inebriated clients.
Further investigation is on and others involved in sexual abuse of the minor, besides sale and consumption of liquor despite prohibition in the state, will face action, Khan said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khan
- Darbhanga
- Bihar
- Shahryar Khan
- Rosera
ALSO READ
Agnipath scheme will shatter our dreams, spoil our careers: J'khand army aspirants
Southwest monsoon sets in over Jharkhand
Maoist having Rs 1 lakh bounty surrenders in Jharkhand
Scientists and Doctors Meet in Arkhangelsk to Discuss Health Preservation in the Arctic
Jharkhand: Private school principal arrested for molesting minor girl students