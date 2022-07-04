Noted filmmaker Tarun Majumdar dies

Director Tarun Majumdar, who is known for making movies based on compelling tales highlighting the life of middle-class families, died in a Kolkata hospital on Monday, family sources said.

He was 92.

Majumdar has been undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM hospital with old age ailments for the past few days.

Notable among his works are Balika Badhu (1976), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972), and Dadar Kirti (1980).

