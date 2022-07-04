Kristian Alfonso is back with 'Days of Our Lives'

Left Menu

NBC's daytime drama 'Days of Our Lives' star Kristian Alfonso is back with a new twist in the show.

NBC's daytime drama 'Days of Our Lives' star Kristian Alfonso is back with a new twist in the show. Alfonso isn't Taylor Swift, the soap star claims she didn't sing "We are never, ever, ever getting back together" when it came to her leave from 'Days of Our Lives', according to Deadline.

Alfonso left the show in 2020 after a 37-year stint. Now, she's returning with a new story, reprising her role of Hope Williams Brady in the Days offshoot Beyond Salem, which premieres July 11 on Peacock, as per Deadline. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Alfonso stated that it's not a return, "[Beyond Salem] is, I feel, a branch of it."

"I have seen online where viewers have stated that I said, 'Never' regarding [returning someday] -- I never said never. I said that I will not be popping in and out like other actors have done in the past. I didn't say I'm never, ever coming back. I was not absolute," she added. The soap opera in May 2021 was renewed for two years by NBC, through the 58th season. (ANI)

