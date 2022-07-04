Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' director shares image of actor doing aerial stunt

Hollywood star Tom Cruise's frequent collaborator and 'Mission: Impossible' director Christopher McQuarrie marked the actor's 60th birthday on Sunday by sharing a new behind-the-scenes photo of him. According to Deadline, the BTS image seems to have been taken from the eighth 'M:I' movie, 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part Two' as McQuarrie did not add any context to the photo.

It showed Cruise hanging off the wing of a mid-roll vintage red biplane, similar to the one seen in a pre-recorded message Cruise sent from the South Africa set of the film during CinemaCon in April. Cruise, who is known for constantly pushing the limits in his self-performed stunts, is currently flying high with 'Top Gun: Maverick' which has grossed over USD 1.1B globally, reported Deadline.

The actor spent his birthday on Sunday at the British Formula 1 Grand Prix, where he was supporting his pal and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. "He's a great friend of mine. I hope he has a great day," Cruise told a news outlet on the starting grid. From Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media, 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One' is set to release on July 14 next year with Part Two due on June 28, 2024, as per Deadline. (ANI)

