Left Menu

Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella welcome second child

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife, model Daniella, have become parents to a baby girl.The couple, who also share two-year-old son Leo, welcomed their second child on Saturday. Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child, they said in a statement issued to People magazine.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-07-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 10:26 IST
Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella welcome second child
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife, model Daniella, have become parents to a baby girl.

The couple, who also share two-year-old son Leo, welcomed their second child on Saturday. ''Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child,'' they said in a statement issued to People magazine. Tarantino, 59, and Daniella, 38, had announced in February that they are expecting their second child.

The duo started dating after meeting in 2009 when the director was promoting his film ''Inglorious Basterds''. They got engaged in June 2017 and married in November 2018. Their son Leo was born in February 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022