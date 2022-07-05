Left Menu

Woody Allen working on his 50th film, says it might be his last

Embattled filmmaker Woody Allen has announced that he will soon start working on his 50th feature film.In an interview with French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, Allen said that his new movie might be the last feature project of his professional career.The 86-year-old director said that he will move to Paris to shoot for the project, which will have a French cast.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-07-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 14:47 IST
Woody Allen working on his 50th film, says it might be his last
Woody Allen Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Embattled filmmaker Woody Allen has announced that he will soon start working on his 50th feature film.

In an interview with the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, Allen said that his new movie might be the last feature project of his professional career.

The 86-year-old director said that he will move to Paris to shoot for the project, which will have a French cast. ''This will be my 50th feature. It might be the last one,'' Allen said.

''I am moving to Paris in September... I found the financing in the United States, but the cast is entirely French and the film will be played in the language. I have already chosen the main actors,'' he added.

The filmmaker said the movie is ''a kind of amorous and poisonous thriller'', in the same vein as his 2005 title ''Match Point'', starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

Allen has become a pariah figure in Hollywood owing to his step-daughter Dylan Farrow's sexual abuse allegation against him in the 1990s. The accusations caught steam in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

Asked if he has fears over not being able to continue making movies because of the allegations, Allen responded, "I am an author and no one can prevent me from writing, and therefore from working. It is the guarantee of my freedom and of my independence.'' Allen's last feature was ''Rifkin's Festival'', which featured actors Gina Gershon, Christoph Waltz and Wallace Shawn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022