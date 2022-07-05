Left Menu

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan wrap Amsterdam schedule of 'Bawaal', heading to Poland next

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday announced that she has completed the Amsterdam schedule of her upcoming movie Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan.Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwalas banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is said to be a love story.Kapoor shared the news of the schedule wrap in a post on Instagram and revealed that the team will now travel to Poland for the remaining shoot.Having a Bawaal time in Amsterdam.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 15:19 IST
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan wrap Amsterdam schedule of 'Bawaal', heading to Poland next
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday announced that she has completed the Amsterdam schedule of her upcoming movie ''Bawaal'', co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is said to be a love story.

Kapoor shared the news of the schedule wrap in a post on Instagram and revealed that the team will now travel to Poland for the remaining shoot.

''Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam. Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland mein ab hoga Bawaal #niteshtiwari #sajidnadiadwala (sic),'' the actor wrote alongside a photo with Dhawan.

''Bawaal'' went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. The film marks the first collaboration between Tiwari, Dhawan and Kapoor.

Dhawan, 35, recently starred in Karan Johar-backed ''Jugjugg Jeeyo'' and will next be seen in Amar Kaushik's directorial ''Bhediya''. Kapoor, 25, has a slew of projects lined up for release, including Aanand L Rai's production ''Good Luck Jerry'', her father Boney Kapoor-backed ''Mili'' and Johar's production ''Mr and Mrs Mahi''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022