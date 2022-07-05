Temple committee demands cloak rooms for Badrinath, Kedarnath

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) urged the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday to build cloak rooms near the Himalayan temples where pilgrims can leave their mobile phones and wallets before entering the temple premises.

The request was made by BKTC chairman Ajendra Ajay in a letter addressed to Chief Secretary SS Sandhu.

Ajay's letter came after a video clip purportedly shot inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Kedarnath temple went viral on social media platforms.

Alleging that the video was shot inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple by a devotee and posted on social media, the BKTC chairman said such activities can only be stopped when there are cloak rooms near the temples where devotees can deposit their mobile phones, electronic equipment, bags and wallets before entering the temple premises.

Ajay has also asked BKTC CEO BD Singh to probe how the video was allowed to be shot inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and seek an explanation from the officials who were on duty at the time.

Devotees entering the temple with mobile phones and other electronic gadgets is not good for their own safety, he said.

