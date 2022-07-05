Raj: 24-yr-old woman ends life after fiance marries someone else

A 24-year-old woman in Ajmer ended her life after her fiance married another woman, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Ramganj area where Pooja Raigar hanged herself in her room on Monday evening.

Pooja was engaged to Sudhir a few months back. Recently, one Neha contacted her on social media and said she was Sudhir's girlfriend. She further warned Pooja to stay away from him.

''Pooja told about this to her parents after which her parents went to the residence of a person who had mediated between the two families for the relationship. The parents of Sudhir were also called there. They told Pooja's family that Sudhir has married Neha and hence the engagement was broken,'' SHO of Ramganj police station Deva Ram said.

''Pooja's family returned home and told her about the love marriage which shocked her. She went to her room and after some time, closed the door and hanged herself. When her mother called her in the evening, there was no answer. The gate was broke open and the family saw the girl hanging,'' he said.

The body was shifted to mortuary and was handed over to family members on Tuesday after post-mortem.

Pooja left a suicide note holding her fiance Sudhir and his girlfriend Neha responsible for her death, police said, following which a case against the newly-wed couple and others has been registered for abetment to suicide.

''The role of the boy's parents will become clear in the investigation,'' the SHO added.

