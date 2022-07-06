Arjun Kapoor sends 'villainous' birthday wish to Ranveer Singh

Actor Arjun Kapoor is leaving no chance to promote his upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns'. As it's Ranveer Singh's birthday today, Arjun chose to wish his close friend in a 'villainous' way.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun wrote, "Bade parde ke ek bade villain ko janamdin bahut mubarak ho. Ek Villain ko doosre Villain ka salaam..@ranveersingh baba happy birthday," he wrote. Alongside the note, he dropped a collage of the duo in their villainous avatars. The left side of the collage features Ranveer's image from his film 'Padmaavat', in which he essayed the role of Sultan Alauddin Khilji. The right side of the collage features Arjun's image from 'Ek Villain Returns'.

Responding to Arjun's wish, Ranveer commented, "sick." Arjun's 'Ek Villain Returns' is helmed by Mohit Suri. The film is the sequel to the 2014 hit film, Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Overwhelmed after receiving abundant praise for his performance in 'Ek Villain 2' trailer, Arjun said, "It is really heartening to see so many people from the industry come out to support me. It is hugely motivating because they have all seen what I have been through and the amount of hard work I had to put in to reach where I have reached today. I'm still work in progress and I feel blessed to be a part of the industry that has held my hands when the going was tough emotionally," he said. He added, "Our industry is like a family and it is hugely validating for me to see the outpouring of love for my transformation in Ek Villain 2 trailer. I wish to keep doing good work so that the industry keeps feeling proud of me."

The new version also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. The film will be out on July 29. (ANI)

