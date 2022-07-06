Left Menu

Rohit Shetty drops Ranveer's new electrifying look from 'Cirkus' on actor's 37th Birthday

Actor Ranveer Singh turns 37 today. On the occasion of the former's birthday, director Rohit Shetty dropped a new look of the 'Simmba' actor from his upcoming family entertainer 'Cirkus'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 18:51 IST
Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ranveer Singh turns 37 today. On the occasion of the former's birthday, director Rohit Shetty dropped a new look of the 'Simmba' actor from his upcoming family entertainer 'Cirkus'. While pouring wishes on the birthday boy, the 'Golmaal' director took to his Instagram, and shared Ranveer's new look from 'Cirkus', to which he captioned, "Happy Birthday Ranveer".

In the picture, the 37-year-old actor can be seen in a retro look, holding electric wires in his hands and current flowing through his arms. 'Cirkus' marks the second collaboration of the actor-director duo in a full-fledged role after 'Simmba'. The film also casts Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in prominent roles.

Based on the 1960s era, the film also marks Ranveer's first double-role of his career. Makers earlier unveiled the first look posters and the release date of the film.

Produced by Reliance entertainment and T-series, the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Meanwhile, the 'Ram-Leela' actor also has Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The film is all set to release on February 10, 2023.

Apart from this, he will be also seen in director Shankar's next, the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster film 'Anniyan'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

