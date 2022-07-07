'Dhokha Round D Corner': Release date of R Madhwan's next thriller announced

Makers of the upcoming suspense drama flix 'Dhokha Round D Corner' has finally locked their release date, the film is all set to hit theatres on September 23, 2022. Taking to Twitter, T-series unveiled a new poster of the film, to which they captioned, "#DhokhaRoundDCorner gets a release date! #RMadhavan #AparshaktiKhurana #DarshanKumaar #KhushaliiKumar starrer suspense drama directed by #KookieGulati is set to release on September 23, 2022"

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the upcoming thriller casts R Madhwan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar and debutant Khushali Kumar in the lead roles. The poster of the dark suspense film reads 'Both Kill' and has crack marks on the title, with bullets and capsules image in the background.

Meanwhile, R Madhwan was recently seen in his directorial debut sci-fi biopic film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' in which he portrayed the role of former ISRO aerospace engineer Nambi Narayan. The film gathered a lot of appreciation from the fans and was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2022. He will be also seen in Yash Raj Films' first web series 'The Railway Men' alongside Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma and Babil Khan. Based on the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, the series will stream from December 2, 2022.

Aparshakti Khurana, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Hum Do Hamare Do' with Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. He recently wrapped up shooting of his upcoming spy-thriller drama film 'Berlin' which will release later this year. (ANI)

