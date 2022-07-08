Bob Dylan's unique 2021 disk sells for $1.77 mln at auction
Dylan reportedly wrote the song in just 10 minutes in a Greenwich Village café in New York City in 1962, Christie's said. The hammer price of 1.2 million pounds ($1.44 million) exceeded the estimate of 600,000 pounds to 1 million pounds.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The only copy of a disk of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' In The Wind" that the singer-songwriter recorded in 2021 sold for $1.77 million at auction on Thursday, above its price estimate. The disk, in the new Ionic Original audio format, was Dylan's first studio recording of the folk classic since 1962, said Christie's which conducted the sale in London.
Stored in a wooden cabinet, the disk features etched signatures of the Grammy Award and Nobel Prize winner, musician and producer Joseph Henry 'T Bone' Burnett III, and mastering engineer Jeff Powell. Dylan reportedly wrote the song in just 10 minutes in a Greenwich Village café in New York City in 1962, Christie's said.
The hammer price of 1.2 million pounds ($1.44 million) exceeded the estimate of 600,000 pounds to 1 million pounds. Fees brought the final price to 1.482 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8324 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- Grammy
- Nobel Prize
- Christie's
- Dylan
- New York City
ALSO READ
Harbour, Pullman explore mental illness with humour in new London play
British Airways staff vote spells 'summer of strikes' at London's Heathrow
Poliovirus in London sewage – what you need to know
Entertainment News Roundup: David Harbour on 'Stranger Things' season finale; Harbour, Pullman explore mental illness with humour in new London play and more
Shilpa Shetty enjoys Sunday with daughter Samisha feeding ducks in London