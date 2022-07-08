Steven Yeun to star in Bong Joon Ho's Warner Bros. sci-fi film

Left Menu

Steven Yeun and filmmaker Bong Joon Ho are reunited for the director's forthcoming sci-fi thriller at Warner Bros., following their collaboration on the 2017 Netflix film 'Okja'.

Steven Yeun and filmmaker Bong Joon Ho are reunited for the director's forthcoming sci-fi thriller at Warner Bros., following their collaboration on the 2017 Netflix film 'Okja'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Yeun will join Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo, and Toni Collette in the cast. The project, which has yet to be named, will be based on 'Mickey7', a novel written by Edward Ashton and released in February.

Blake Crouch's Dark Matter and Andy Wier's The Martian have been compared to 'Mickey7'. 'Mickey7', a man on a mission to populate the ice planet Niflheim, is at the core of the story. When he dies, he regenerates as a clone with the majority of his memories still intact. This disposable worker accepts assignments that are too dangerous for anybody else. A fresh clone, Mickey8, has replaced 'Mickey7' when he returns to the mission's base after being assumed dead.

With Dooho Choi for Kate Street Picture Company and Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B, who produced 'Okja', Bong will produce through his Offscreen company. The studio's overseer will be Peter Dodd, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Yeun, who received an Oscar nod for his performance in Lee Isaac Chung's Minari, will next be seen in Jordan Peele's suspenseful film 'Nope', where he will co-star with Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer. The Netflix comedy-drama 'Beef' starring Ali Wong, is among her next projects. (ANI)

