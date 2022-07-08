Left Menu

Jennifer Aniston mourns tragic demise of her 'Morning Show' camera assistant

Actor Jennifer Aniston is deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Erik Gunnar Mortensen, a camera assistant on 'The Morning Show'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 11:44 IST
Jennifer Aniston mourns tragic demise of her 'Morning Show' camera assistant
Jennifer Aniston (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Jennifer Aniston is deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Erik Gunnar Mortensen, a camera assistant on 'The Morning Show'. Erik died on Monday at age 39 after a motorcycle accident on a stretch of Southern California highway, People reported.

The accident occurred at around 6:40 p.m. on Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center. Mortensen was transported to Hemet Global Medical Center, where he died around an hour later. Mourning Erik's demise, Jennifer took to Instagram Story and penned an emotional note.

"This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen. One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set. As camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job.We are going to miss you, Gunnar," she wrote. Alongside the note, the 'Friends' star shared photos of Erik with his wife Keely and their 2-year-old son Lars.

Jennifer also included a link to a GoFundMe page started by his union ICG Local 600 to help Mortensen's family "during this difficult time," having since raised more than USD 115,000. "Local 600 mourns the passing of Gunnar Mortensen, a camera assistant who died on Monday, July 4, from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident, Gunnar is survived by his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars. In memory of Gunnar, Local 600 has set up this GoFundMe page to help raise funds for his family at this difficult time. We encourage you to donate if you can," the union wrote in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
3
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022