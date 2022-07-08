Left Menu

'Captain Vyom': Milind Soman space saga comes back in modern-day avatar, 'Shaktimaan' producers to helm franchise

India's indigenous space /sci-fi superhero, 'Captain Vyom - The Sky Warrior' is coming back after over twenty years in a new, sleek and modern-day avatar.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:41 IST
'Captain Vyom': Milind Soman space saga comes back in modern-day avatar, 'Shaktimaan' producers to helm franchise
Milind Soman in Captain Vyom (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's original space/sci-fi superhero 'Captain Vyom - The Sky Warrior' is coming back after over 20 years in a new, sleek and modern-day avatar. Brewing Thoughts Private Limited (BTPL), which is producing the 'Shaktimaan' trilogy with Sony Pictures International Productions, has acquired the adaptation/remake rights from Cosmos Maya. BTPL's licensed rights include a five-part feature film franchise, as well as an equal number of web series.

Veteran filmmaker Ketan Mehta, who created the iconic show starring Milind Soman in the lead role, says, "For me, Captain Vyom is an Indian-origin superhero for a global audience. And it's time to reinvent when India is dreaming of its space in the new century. This franchise, with an intergalactic space adventure at its heart, can also be a perfect platform to showcase the best of VFX and CGI talent of our country." BTPL plans to develop Captain Vyom, a space/sci-fi superhero thriller, along the lines of Hollywood sci-fi space dramas such as 'Star Trek,' 'Star Wars' and 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' series. The makers have already received three to four lucrative offers from top studios and OTT platforms for a co-production deal vis-a-vis the superhero franchise.

However, the cast for the Captain Vyom adaptation has not been finalised yet, with the makers on the lookout for the best possible actors for their film. "Not just that, a couple of top A-list young stars have also shown keen interest in playing the lead part. Besides, conversations are on with top-rated filmmakers, known for their big-budget films as well as sensitive storytelling. Makers, though, are still in a wait-and-watch mode," says a source, close to BTPL.

"It's a big challenge and a huge responsibility to attempt something like this, especially in India but we are keeping our fingers crossed. Also, it feels great that we are reliving our childhood days - of the '90s - through our planned adaptations of hit Doordarshan shows such as Shaktimaan and Captain Vyom etc.," says film journalist-turned-producer Prashant Singh, director and co-founder of BTPL. Initially, BTPL had planned to start work on the said franchise in 2020 itself but the COVID-19 pandemic played spoilsport and delayed their plans. Now though, the production house is set to start off with the first film, of the series, next year.

"With the reloaded Captain Vyom, we intend to amp up an exciting space/sci-fi genre in India. Just the idea of having concepts like aliens, spaceships, time travel and space exploration merged with beautiful storytelling and backed by state-of-the-art VFX is very exciting," says Madhurya Vinay, the co-founder of BTPL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022