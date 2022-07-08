Britain's Queen Elizabeth 'deeply saddened' by death of Japan's Abe
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:40 IST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth said she was “deeply saddened” by the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.
"My family and I were deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden and tragic death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," said the 96-year-old monarch, who added she had fond memories of meeting Abe and his wife during their 2016 visit to Britain.
"I wish to convey my deepest sympathy and condolences to his family and to the people of Japan at this difficult time."
